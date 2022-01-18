US Markets

Mexican economy shrank 0.2% in December, preliminary estimate shows

Contributors
Ricardo Figueroa Reuters
Marion Giraldo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely contracted by 0.2% in December 2021 compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

