Mexican economy shrank 0.2% in December, preliminary estimate shows

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely contracted by 0.2% in December 2021 compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

