Mexican economy shows modest growth in November as recovery loses pace

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew by 1.2% in November compared with the same month last year, as the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic loses pace, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Mexico's economy shrank by more than 8% last year, posting its sharpest contraction since the 1930s. However, the rebound has lost momentum in the past few months as global supply chain bottlenecks stymie business activity.

In the July-September period, Latin America's no. 2 economy contracted in comparison to the previous quarter.

And although the head of Mexico's central bank has said the economy should return to growth during the fourth quarter, preliminary year-on-year data for October and November have shown the pace of growth slowing from prior months.

