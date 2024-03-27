Mexican economy seen expanding by up to 3.5% this year -draft budget

Adds details on inflation, exchange rate in paragraphs 2 and 3

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is seen growing by between 2.5% and 3.5% this year and then expanding between 2.0% and 3.0% in 2025, a draft budget from the finance ministry showed on Wednesday.

Inflation in Latin America's second biggest economy is expected to tick down to 3.8% this year, according to the draft, and if achieved would essentially meet the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. Expected inflation for 2024 would also signal a slowdown from the 4.40% annualized rate of rising consumer prices from February.

For 2025, the draft budget predicts that inflation will further ease to 3.3%.

The document used by lawmakers to plan future spending also sees Mexico's peso trading at 17.8 pesos per dollar this year, and then slightly weakening to 18.0 versus the U.S. currency next year.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Noe Torres and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.