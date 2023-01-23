US Markets

Mexican economy minister to meet U.S. commerce secretary in coming days

January 23, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said in an interview published on Monday that she would meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in the coming days.

Buenrostro told local media outlet Milenio that she would discuss development projects in the works, including the "Sonora Plan," which aims to increase the supply of clean energy in northern Mexico, and a transportation network known as the Interoceanic Corridor in the southern part of the country.

It was not immediately clear when and where the meeting would take place. The U.S. and Mexican government bodies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

