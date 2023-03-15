Mexican economy minister and Cisco discuss semiconductor production, ministry says

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro discussed the relocation of semiconductor companies in a meeting with U.S. technology company Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO.O, the ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Mexican officials and Cisco executives also spoke about Cisco's participation in the semiconductor supply chain, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

