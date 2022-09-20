US Markets

Mexican economy likely grew 2.9% in August y/y, estimate shows

Contributors
Ricardo Figueroa Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's economy likely grew by 2.9% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Adds details

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 2.9% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The result came on the back of a 3.1% rise in the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing activities, and a 2.6% increase in the tertiary sector, covering services, according to a report.

Compared with the previous month, economic activity is expected to have showed no growth in August, INEGI added.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular