Mexican economy likely grew 2.9% in August y/y, estimate shows

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 2.9% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The result came on the back of a 3.1% rise in the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing activities, and a 2.6% increase in the tertiary sector, covering services, according to a report.

Compared with the previous month, economic activity is expected to have showed no growth in August, INEGI added.

