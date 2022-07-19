US Markets

Mexican economy likely grew 2.1% in June on year

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 2.1% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The result came on the back of a 3.5% jump in the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing activities, and a 0.9% rise in the tertiary sector, comprising service activities, INEGI said in a report.

Compared with the previous month, however, economic activity is expected to have contracted by 0.4% in June, the agency added.

In the first quarter, Mexico's economy had grown slightly faster than initially estimated, expanding by 1% from the previous three-month period amid a recovery in manufacturing and services.

