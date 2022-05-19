Mexican economy likely grew 1.8% in April y/y, estimate shows

May 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 1.8% in April compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo)

