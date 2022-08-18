Mexican economy likely grew 1.5% in July y/y, estimate shows

Adds details, context

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 1.5% in July compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.

The result came on the back of a 2.7% rise in the secondary sector, which includes manufacturing activities, and a 0.8% increase in the tertiary sector, covering services, INEGI said in a report.

Compared with the previous month, however, economic activity is expected to have contracted by 0.1% in July, the agency added.

In the second quarter, Mexico's economy had expanded 1% from the prior three month period, beating forecasts and marking the third consecutive quarter of growth.

