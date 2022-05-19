Mexican economy likely grew 0.4% in April vs March, estimate shows
MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 0.4% in April versus March in seasonally adjusted terms, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Economic activity is expected to have expanded by 1.8% in April compared with the same month a year earlier, INEGI said.
Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, preliminary data showed last month, though the figure was slightly below forecasts. It was the first quarterly growth in three quarters.
