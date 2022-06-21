Mexican economy likely grew 0.1% in May vs April, estimate shows

Adds details on economic activity

June 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew by 0.1% in May versus April in seasonally adjusted terms, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Economic activity is expected to have expanded by 1% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, INEGI said.

Mexico's economy grew slightly faster in the first quarter than initially estimated, expanding by 1% from the previous three-month period amid a recovery in manufacturing and services, official data showed last month.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.