US Markets

Mexican economy inches forward in November from October

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican economic activity advanced by 0.3% in November from October, official data showed on Tuesday, tapering somewhat the risk that Latin America's no. 2 economy fell into recession in the final half of last year.

Adds details, background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican economic activity advancedby 0.3% in November from October, official data showed on Tuesday,tapering somewhat the risk that Latin America's no. 2 economy fell into recession in the final half of last year.

The seasonally adjusted growth reported by national statistics agency INEGI was marginally higher than the figure of 0.2% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to a month-on-month contraction of 0.2% in October.

Meanwhile, preliminary data for December showed the economy had slipped by 0.2% compared to the same month a year earlier.

Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the third quarter of 2021. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth would mean the country had entered a technical recession.

In unadjusted terms, the economy expanded 1.7% from November, beating the Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.8%.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular