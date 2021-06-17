Mexican economy grows nearly 25% y/y in May as recovery advances

Adds details, background

MEXICO CITY, June 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew by 24.8% in May compared with the same month last year, bouncing back from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.

A breakdown of the figures showed that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were up by 36.4% from May 2020. Meanwhile tertiary activities, which encompass the service sector, expanded by 19.8% over the same period.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the Mexican economy hard last year, reducing gross domestic product (GDP) by some 8.5%. In 2021, the finance ministry says the economy could grow by 6.5%, recouping much of the ground lost.

Robust export activity has helped to drive the recovery, which has benefited from massive economic stimulus spending in the United States, Mexico's top trade partner.

