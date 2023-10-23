Mexican economy grows more than expected in August

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's economic activity exceeded expectations in August driven by a strong performance of primary activities, including agriculture, and a rebound in the services sector, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

In Latin America's second-largest economy, activity grew 0.4% in August from July and expanded 3.7% on an annual basis, INEGI said, despite the country's restrictive monetary policy with benchmark interest rates at 11.25% to tame high inflation.

Both exceeded forecasts from a Reuters poll of economists, which stood at a 0.3% growth from the previous month and 3.4% year-on-year.

A breakdown of the INEGI data showed primary activities, such as farming, fishing and mining, rose 2.6% from July, while secondary activities, including manufacturing, advanced 0.3%. Tertiary activities, which cover services, were also up by 0.3%.

Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia, said the Mexican economy is still growing at a solid pace thanks to falling inflation, a resilient labor market and improving construction activity thanks to nearshoring.

"Looking ahead," he added, "we believe the economy will grow at around the current pace in the fourth quarter, but downside risks are increasing, due mainly to the drag from increased real rates and a challenging external backdrop."

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.