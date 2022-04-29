US Markets

Mexican economy grows for first time in three quarters

Contributors
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Mexico's economy grew in the first quarter from the previous three-month period for the first time in three quarters, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday, though the figure was slightly below forecasts.

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew in the first quarter from the previous three-month period for the first time in three quarters, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday, though the figure was slightly below forecasts.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.9% in the January-March period versus the preceding quarter in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast 1.1% growth.

Latin America's second-largest economy posted no growth in the fourth quarter and shrunk by 0.7% in the third quarter of last year.

Growth was boosted by secondary activities, which encompass manufacturing, and tertiary activities, which include services, after both grew by 1.1% in the quarter.

Primary activities, such as farming, fishing and forestry, declined 1.9% during the first three months of the year.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 1.6%, the INEGI data showed.

Mexico's government has forecast economic growth of 3.4% for 2022, far below what President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been aiming for, a finance ministry document showed earlier this month, as the economy claws back losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Anthony Esposito; Editing by John Stonestreet and Paul Simao)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular