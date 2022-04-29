Mexican economy grows for first time in three quarters

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew in the first quarter from the previous three-month period for the first time in three quarters, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday, though the figure was slightly below forecasts.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.9% in the January-March period versus the preceding quarter in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast 1.1% growth.

Latin America's second-largest economy posted no growth in the fourth quarter and shrunk by 0.7% in the third quarter of last year.

Growth was boosted by secondary activities, which encompass manufacturing, and tertiary activities, which include services, after both grew by 1.1% in the quarter.

Primary activities, such as farming, fishing and forestry, declined 1.9% during the first three months of the year.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 1.6%, the INEGI data showed.

Mexico's government has forecast economic growth of 3.4% for 2022, far below what President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been aiming for, a finance ministry document showed earlier this month, as the economy claws back losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

