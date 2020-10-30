Mexican economy grows 12% in Q3 in rebound from lockdown contraction

Updates with details

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded 12.0% in the third quarter, largely as expected, making up for much of the contraction in the previous three months at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the national statistics agency INEGI data to show seasonally adjusted growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 11.9% compared with the second quarter.

In the April-June period, at the peak of Mexico's pandemic lockdown, the economy shrank 17.1% from the first quarter.

Compared with the third quarter of last year, Latin America's no. 2 economy shrank by 8.6% in unadjusted terms in the third quarter, a tiny bit less than the Reuters forecast of 8.7%.

A breakdown of the figures showed that primary activities such as farming, forestry and fishing advanced by 7.4% compared with the previous quarter. Secondary activities such as manufacturing increased by 22.0%, INEGI said.

Meanwhile tertiary activities, which encompass consumer spending and the service sector, climbed 8.6%.

Mexico's economy is forecast to shrink by almost 10% this year, its deepest annual contraction since the Great Depression.

The severest months for the Mexican economy were April and May, when much of business activity ground to a halt, leading to the loss of roughly one million formal jobs. By Oct. 19, nearly a third of those jobs had been recovered, the government said.

