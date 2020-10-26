US Markets

Mexican economy grows 1.1% in August from July, recovery slows

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALAN ORTEGA AVILA

Mexico's economy grew 1.1% in August from July, below a Reuters forecast for a 1.9% increase, as the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed, data published by the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

Adds details from national statistics agency

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 1.1% in August from July, below a Reuters forecast for a 1.9% increase, as the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed, data published by the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

The economy contracted 9.4% from August of 2019, according to the INEGI statistics agency. That compares to estimates for an 8.2% contraction.

A breakdown of the seasonally adjusted monthly data for August showed that primary activities, such as farming, fishing and mining, fell 5.9% from July. While secondary activities, which include manufacturing, rose 3.3% and tertiary activities, which cover the services sector, increased 0.4%.

Economists forecast Mexico's economy will suffer its steepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular