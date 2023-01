MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded by about 3% in 2022, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Adriana Barrera; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.