Mexican economy grew 1.2% y/y in November, estimate shows

Ricardo Figueroa Reuters
Marion Giraldo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew by 1.2% in November compared with the same month last year, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

