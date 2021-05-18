US Markets

Mexican economy expands more than 20% y/y in April - INEGI estimate

Mexico's economy grew by 20.6% in April compared to the same month last year, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday, as the country recovers ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

