Mexican economy expands more than 20% y/y in April - INEGI estimate

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew by 20.6% in April compared to the same month last year, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday, as the country recovers ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Writing by David Alire Garcia)

