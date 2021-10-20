Mexican economy expands 5% y/y in September, estimate shows

Adds detail

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded by 5% in September compared with the same month last year, as the country continued a recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

A breakdown of the INEGI agency's initial figures showed that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, increased by 4% from September 2020, while tertiary activities, which encompass the service sector, were up by 6.1%.

In August, Latin America's no. 2 economy grew by some 6.8% year-on-year, according to a preliminary estimate.

