Mexican economy estimated to have grown 0.8% in March m/m

Recasts with forecast for monthly change

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely expanded by 0.8% in March compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The estimate was based on figures forecasting that Latin America's second-largest economy probably grew by 0.4% in March compared with the same month a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

