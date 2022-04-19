US Markets

Mexican economy estimated to have grown 0.8% in March m/m

Contributors
Ricardo Figueroa Reuters
Marion Giraldo Reuters
Published

Mexico's economy likely expanded by 0.8% in March compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Recasts with forecast for monthly change

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely expanded by 0.8% in March compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The estimate was based on figures forecasting that Latin America's second-largest economy probably grew by 0.4% in March compared with the same month a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular