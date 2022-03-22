Mexican economy estimated to have grown 0.3% in February from prior month

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The expectation that growth advanced was based on figures estimating that Latin America's second-largest economy probably grew by 2.8% in February compared with the same month a year earlier.

A breakdown of INEGI's data showed that secondary activities, such as manufacturing, likely rose by 3.5% on the year in February. Tertiary activities, which encompass consumer spending and services, were seen climbing by 1.6%.

