Mexican economy estimated to have grown 0.3% in February from prior month

Adds detail on monthly change

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

The expectation that growth advanced was based on figures estimating that Latin America's second-largest economy probably grew by 2.8% in February compared with the same month a year earlier.

A breakdown of INEGI's data showed that secondary activities, such as manufacturing, likely rose by 3.5% on the year in February. Tertiary activities, which encompass consumer spending and services, were seen climbing by 1.6%.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Paul Simao)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.