Mexican economy dipped slightly in November vs October, estimate shows

MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely contracted by 0.1% in November compared with the previous month, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

The probable drop in activity follows months of aggressive monetary policy tightening in Mexico, rising core inflation and signs of an economic slowdown in the United States.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the economy was estimated to have grown by 4.2% in November.

Mexico's economy expanded by 0.9% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period. An estimate showed the economy grew by 0.1% in October from September.

A breakdown of the latest data showed secondary activities, which includes manufacturing, grew by 3.0% from November 2021, while tertiary activities, which encompass services, expanded by 4.8%, INEGI said in a report.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Jon Boyle and Bernadette Baum)

