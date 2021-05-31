Mexican economy could grow 6.5% in 2021, deputy finance minister says

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy could grow by around 6.5% this year and recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than expected, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Monday.

