US Markets

Mexican economy could grow 6.5% in 2021, deputy finance minister says

Contributors
Raúl Cortés Reuters
Ana Isabel Martínez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico's economy could grow by around 6.5% this year and recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than expected, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Monday. (Reporting by Raúl Cortés and Ana Isabel Martínez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; editing by Cassandra Garrison) ((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;)) nE1N2KZ057

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy could grow by around 6.5% this year and recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than expected, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Monday.

(Reporting by Raúl Cortés and Ana Isabel Martínez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular