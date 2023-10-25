News & Insights

US Markets

Mexican economy could grow 3.5% or more this year - deputy finmin

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

October 25, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

Updates with public debt in paragraph 3

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) growth could reach 3.5% or more this year, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Wednesday.

Yorio, speaking in the Mexican Senate, said annual inflation could stabilize at around 4.5% toward the end of the year.

Public sector debt, he added, should land at around 46.5% of GDP this year and end 2024 at 48.8%.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.