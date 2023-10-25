Mexican economy could grow 3.5% or more this year - deputy finmin

Updates with public debt in paragraph 3

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) growth could reach 3.5% or more this year, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Wednesday.

Yorio, speaking in the Mexican Senate, said annual inflation could stabilize at around 4.5% toward the end of the year.

Public sector debt, he added, should land at around 46.5% of GDP this year and end 2024 at 48.8%.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.