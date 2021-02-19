Mexican economy contracted 4.4% in January, statistics agency

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Mexican economy contracted 4.4% in January compared to the same month a year earlier, Mexico's statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing and secondary activites were down 4.1% while tertiary activity such as services were down 5.4%, the INEGI agency said, citing a preliminary estimate.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo)

