Mexican economy contracted 4.4% in January, statistics agency

The Mexican economy contracted 4.4% in January compared to the same month a year earlier, Mexico's statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing and secondary activites were down 4.1% while tertiary activity such as services were down 5.4%, the INEGI agency said, citing a preliminary estimate.

