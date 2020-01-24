US Markets

Mexican economy barely grows in November, headed for quarterly contraction

Contributors
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexico's economy posted a mild recovery in November from October, according to data published on Friday by the INEGI national statistics agency, but seemed headed for another quarterly contraction in the fourth quarter.

Recasts story, adds comments from economists

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy posted a mild recovery in November from October, according to data published on Friday by the INEGI national statistics agency, but seemed headed for another quarterly contraction in the fourth quarter.

The economy, Latin America's second largest, grew 0.1% in November from October and contracted 1.2% from November 2018, INEGI said.

"It's a recovery compared to the prior month but it doesn't change the trend," said economist Jose Luis De la Cruz, who heads think tank Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth.

Mexico's economy has struggled to gain traction under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018 pledging to ramp up growth to 4% per year.

Instead, the economy slipped into a mild recession in the first half of 2019 and posted no growth in the third quarter.

"With the weak November print, the statistical carryovers for both sequential and annual quarterly growth remain negative: -0.31% for 4Q2019 and -0.20% for the full year," said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular