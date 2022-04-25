US Markets

Mexican economic activity stagnates between February and January

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Mexican economic activity was unchanged between February and January in seasonally-adjusted terms, falling short of expectations, official data showed on Monday.

By contrast, tertiary activities, which include services, increased by 0.6%.

Compared with the same month in 2021, the economy advanced by 2.5% in February in unadjusted terms, the data showed.

