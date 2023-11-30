Mexican distiller Becle seals credit deal for up to $535 mln

Adds detail from statement, background

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer and the maker of the Jose Cuervo brand, said on Thursday it had entered a five-year credit agreement for up to $535 million.

The credit will be used mostly to repay short-term bank loans, leaving some $35 million available, the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

The agreement brings up Becle's average maturity profile to 5.5 years from 4.2 years previously, it said.

The refinancing represents more than a third of the company's total financial debt, which amounted to 25.07 billion pesos ($1.44 billion) at the end of September.

Becle's last quarterly profit suffered from negative foreign-exchange impacts as well as challenges to its costs and volumes, causing the company to post one of its lowest-ever net incomes and the share price to plunge nearly 20% in a single session.

Shares in the company, which is looking to shift into the premium-priced liquor market, are currently down some 32% since the start of this year.

($1 = 17.4360 Mexican pesos)

