US Markets

Mexican Deputy Economy Minister de la Mora asked to resign-source

Contributor
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resigned on Thursday, a government source said, one week after the country's former economy minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resigned on Thursday, a government source said, one week after the country's former economy minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular