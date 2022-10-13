Mexican Deputy Economy Minister de la Mora asked to resign-source
MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resigned on Thursday, a government source said, one week after the country's former economy minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Editing by Isabel Woodford)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.