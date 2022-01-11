Mexican debt capital outflows hit record in 2021: cenbank data

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Foreign capital outflows of Mexican debt in 2021 hit a record high, according to central bank data published on Tuesday.

Capital outflows of debt instruments last year were 257.6 billion pesos ($12.65 billion), slightly above the figure from the previous year, the data showed.

($1 = 20.3605 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Miguel Guitierrez and Noe Torres writing by Cassandra Garrison)

