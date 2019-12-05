US Markets

Mexican court ruling on Disney-Fox merger will not stall deal - regulator

Contributor
Julia Love Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Mexican court decision regarding Walt Disney Co's acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's assets in Mexico will not stall the finalization of the deal, telecoms regulator IFT said in a statement on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A Mexican court decision regarding Walt Disney Co's DIS.N acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's assets in Mexico will not stall the finalization of the deal, telecoms regulator IFT said in a statement on Thursday.

Last year, Disney agreed to purchase Fox's film and television assets for $71 billion, marking one of the largest media deals in recent history after Disney won a bidding war against cable company Comcast Corp. CMCSA.O

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular