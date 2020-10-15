Mexican court blocks ex-president's bid to register new party

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's top electoral tribunal has rejected former President Felipe Calderon's bid to register a new political party, citing insufficient proof on the origin of cash contributions, it said on Thursday.

Calderon, president from 2006 to 2012, and his wife Margarita Zavala, a presidential candidate in the 2018 election, had sought to register Mexico Libre (Free Mexico) after splitting with the center-right National Action Party (PAN).

The upper chamber of the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) ruled by a majority vote to deny the registration.

"Among other reasons, for not having proven the origin of resources from various contributors," the tribunal said in a statement explaining the decision.

Calderon and Zavala said their party was rejected because it represents opposition to leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a harsh critic of Calderon.

"For the only opposition voice, truly of the citizens, (Mexico Libre) was denied in the most absurd manner," Calderon wrote on Twitter, noting that other independent parties had successfully registered.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

