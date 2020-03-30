US Markets

Mexican coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health emergency declared

Contributors
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Diego Ore Reuters
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

Mexico's government on Monday announced a health emergency including stricter measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus after the number of cases passed 1,000 and deaths rose substantially.

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Monday announced a health emergency including stricter measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus after the number of cases passed 1,000 and deaths rose substantially.

Health officials reported a total of 1,094 cases of coronavirus, up from 993 a day earlier, and 28 deaths from the virus, up from 20. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard declared a health emergency.

Mexico will extend a suspension of non-essential activities to April 30, health officials said, and reduce the limit of people allowed to gather to 50.

It also said people over 60 years old and others vulnerable should strictly observe the stay-at-home recommendations.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Diego Ore and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular