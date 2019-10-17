Mexican conglomerate Alfa reports double-digit drop in revenue, profit

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Thursday reported 1.2 billion pesos of net profit for the third quarter of this year, a 14.1% fall compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenues for the Monterrey-based company, whose portfolio includes petrochemicals, auto parts and refrigerated foods, fell 10.7% to 83.8 billion pesos over the same time.

($1 = 19.7205 pesos at end of September)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

