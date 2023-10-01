Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors

News & Insights

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A church roof in northern Mexico collapsed during Sunday mass killing at least five people and injuring several others, local authorities and media said, with rescuers digging through the rubble searching for any survivors.

Footage on social media showed the moment the church roof caved in, puffs of gray smoke billowing into the air, followed by the toppling of yellow brick outer walls.

The civil protection body for Tamaulipas state, which borders Texas, published photos of the mangled remains of the church in Ciudad Madero and said its workers were looking for survivors.

Mexico's Reforma newspaper said five people were killed in the accident, including a child, citing Adrian Oseguera, mayor of Ciudad Madero, a city on the Gulf coast near the port of Tampico.

Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the church roof crumbled as worshipers were receiving communion and asked others to pray for the survivors.

"In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble," Bishop Armando said in a recorded message shared on social media.

