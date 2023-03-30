Mexican chain operator Alsea to invest $304 mln in 2023

Updates with additional information, analyst note

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico-based Alsea, which operates chains like Starbucks cafes and Burger King restaurants in a number of regions, plans to invest 5.5 billion pesos ($304.09 million) in 2023, the company said Thursday.

Of that, around 37% will go to opening an estimated 250 to 290 stores, Alsea said. Most of those will be Starbucks and Domino's Pizzas, analysts at Citi, which hosted the investor day presentation, said.

Around a quarter of Alsea's investments will go toward maintenance, while more than 17% will go toward remodeling existing stores, Alsea added.

More than half of the funds are projected to be spent on Mexico, while nearly 28% will be in Europe and 20% in South America.

Alsea also said it saw the potential to open more than 200 new Starbucks stores in France alone over the next five years.

"Starbucks France has a large (total addressable market) with no clear competitor and favorable unit economics," Citi analysts said, adding the 200 openings would only be "a fraction" of market capacity.

Revenues for the company are also expected to grow more than 13% this year, Alsea said.

($1 = 18.0867 Mexican pesos)

