Mexican chain operator Alsea to invest $304 mln in 2023

March 30, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico-based Alsea, which operates chains like Starbucks cafes and Domino's Pizza in a number of regions, plans to invest 5.5 billion pesos ($304.09 million) in 2023, the company said Thursday.

Of that, around 37% will go to an estimated 250 to 290 store openings globally, Alsea said in a presentation.

($1 = 18.0867 Mexican pesos)

