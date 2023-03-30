Mexican chain operator Alsea to invest $304 mln in 2023

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico-based Alsea, which operates chains like Starbucks cafes and Domino's Pizza in a number of regions, plans to invest 5.5 billion pesos ($304.09 million) in 2023, the company said Thursday.

Of that, around 37% will go to an estimated 250 to 290 store openings globally, Alsea said in a presentation.

($1 = 18.0867 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

