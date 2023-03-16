Mexican central bank's main focus is inflation, board member says

MERIDA, Mexico, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico central bank deputy governor Galia Borja, when asked Thursday whether fears of a banking crisis roiling U.S. and European markets would influence the bank's monetary policy decisions, said the bank was focused on fighting inflation.

"The behavior of inflation is more important, but we take everything into account," she told Reuters on the sidelines of Mexico's annual banking convention.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Kylie Madry)

