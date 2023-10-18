Mexican central banker: balance of inflation risks has not worsened

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The balance of risks for Mexican inflation used by the central bank has not deteriorated as it already includes factors that prompted the latest outlook revision for consumer prices, central bank board member Omar Mejia said on Wednesday.

Inflation should reach the bank's target of 3% plus or minus a percentage point in the second quarter of 2025, according to bank minutes published last week, compared with a previous estimate of the fourth quarter of next year.

The delayed convergence to the target is largely explained by stubbornly high core inflation and higher services prices, but both were already included in the bank's balance of risks, Mejia said in the podcast by Mexican bank Banorte.

The current restrictive monetary policy is succeeding at bending inflation to its target, he said.

The Bank of Mexico kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 11.25% for the fourth straight meeting last month, and inflation eased for the eighth consecutive month to 4.45% in September.

Conflict in the Middle East could hurt inflation if there is an increase in crude oil prices, the central banker said when asked about unexpected factors that could hit Mexican inflation's downward path.

Conversely, a global economic slowdown could make commodity prices fall, lowering inflationary pressures, he said.

Mejia said the bank would only consider discussing the pace of rate cuts when inflationary pressures ease.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Adriana Barrera; editing by Robert Birsel)

