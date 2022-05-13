US Markets

Mexican central banker sees "a way to go" on rate hikes

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Friday that given the inflation outlook, there is still a "way to go" on tightening monetary policy, following the central bank's latest 50 basis points rate hike to 7.0% this week.

Adds central banker's comments, background

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Friday that given the inflation outlook, there is still a "way to go" on tightening monetary policy, following the central bank's latest 50 basis points rate hike to 7.0% this week.

"By increasing the monetary policy rate by 50 basis points, the monetary stance returns to neutral territory. I think the stance consistent with the current inflation scenario should be restrictive, so there is still a way to go," he said on Twitter.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, has increased its benchmark rate by 300 basis points over the last eight monetary policy meetings as it struggles to get inflation to its target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

In a hawkish statement on Thursday, Banxico said that given the complex outlook for inflation "taking more forceful measures to attain the inflation target may be considered."

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Dave Graham)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular