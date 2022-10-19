Mexican central banker says thought must be given to when hiking cycle ends

Recasts with quote

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will need to give thought to when it wants to stop hiking interest rates, even if it has indicated it will continue tightening monetary policy for now, board member Gerardo Esquivel was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

In a podcast interview published by Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, Esquivel said economic data will be key to future monetary policy decisions, as will those taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

In the minutes of the Bank of Mexico's last monetary policy decision, its board said it would "assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the reference rate" in coming decisions.

Esquivel said the bank had very clearly expressed its intention to continue with the "adjustment process", adding:

"But it's also true in my opinion that we would have to start thinking about when the upwards cycle should end."

Esquivel, who is regarded by analysts as one of the most doveish members of the board, said Mexico's inflationary situation was "very different" from that of the United States.

"We're in a better position to achieve convergence (towards the inflation target) at this moment than the United States, which is why I think we can start talking about a decoupling of our decisions in regards to that country," he said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Valentine Hilaire and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

