Mexican central bank minutes underscore growth concerns

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of the Mexican central bank is concerned about weaker than anticipated economic activity, with one board member forecasting no growth for the fourth quarter, minutes of the bank's Nov. 14 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

At that meeting, for the third time in a row, the Bank of Mexico voted to cut borrowing costs, lowering its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50% and flagging the economic growth outlook had likely worsened in recent months.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham)

