US Markets

Mexican central bank minutes underscore growth concerns

Contributors
Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

The board of the Mexican central bank is concerned about weaker than anticipated economic activity, with one board member forecasting no growth for the fourth quarter, minutes of the bank's Nov. 14 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of the Mexican central bank is concerned about weaker than anticipated economic activity, with one board member forecasting no growth for the fourth quarter, minutes of the bank's Nov. 14 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

At that meeting, for the third time in a row, the Bank of Mexico voted to cut borrowing costs, lowering its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50% and flagging the economic growth outlook had likely worsened in recent months.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140; Reuters Messaging: anthony.esposito.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular