Mexican central bank minutes show concerns over inflation

Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank set out concerns over rising inflation as its board voted last month to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

"All members mentioned that headline and core inflation expectations for 2021, 2022 and for the next 12 months increased again, along with medium-term expectations, while long-term expectations have remained stable at levels above the target," the Bank of Mexico said in the latest minutes.

Four of Banxico's five members on Dec. 16 opted for a 50-point hike, and one for a 25-point increase.

