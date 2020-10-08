US Markets

Mexican central bank members expect long, difficult recovery

MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Most members of Mexico's central bank expect the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to be long, difficult and uncertain as investment and consumption remain weak and unemployment high, minutes from the bank's policy meeting last month showed on Thursday.

Latin America's second-largest economy is facing its deepest recession in decades, and the majority of central bank members said the balance of risk for inflation remains uncertain while the public finance situation constitutes a risk factor, according to the minutes.

Most members also expressed concerns over the high debt of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex PEMX.UL, and highlighted an "unfavorable environment" for private investment.

On Sept. 24, Mexico's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.

