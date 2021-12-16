Mexican central bank hikes rates more than expected to tame inflation

Updates with details, context

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest by 50 basis points to 5.50%, outpacing market expectations, as policymakers sought to rein in price pressures with inflation running at its highest level in more than 20 years.

The decision to raise rates for a fifth consecutive meeting split the Bank of Mexico's board, and pushed up the peso currency against the dollar. Four of the board's five members opted for a 50 point hike and one for a 25 point increase.

The consensus forecast of a Reuters poll was for the bank to raise its key rate by 25 basis points this month.

"Headline and core inflation expectations for 2021, 2022, and for the next 12 months increased again, as well as medium-term expectations, while those for longer terms have remained stable at levels above the target," the bank said.

Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in November to 7.37%, the highest level since early 2001.

The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a 1 percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Alison Williams)

