Mexican central bank hikes rate again, flags inflation concern

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts and comes as consumer price inflation rose 6.24% in the year through October, more than double the central bank's target.

"The shocks that have increased inflation are largely considered to be transitory. Nevertheless, the horizon in which they could affect it is unknown, and they have involved a wide range of products, while being of considerable magnitude," the bank said in its policy statement.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said that this poses greater risks to the price formation process and to inflation expectations.

