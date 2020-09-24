US Markets

Mexican central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut the key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, citing an environment of uncertainty and downside risks despite the economy beginning to recover in June and July.

The bank said its rate-setting board unanimously agreed to cut by 25% basis point amid a "stable" inflationary outlook at above 3% in the medium and long term.

The bank, in a statement, highlighted continued risks to economic activity, inflation and a possible financial shock from the coronavirus pandemic that is expected to cause the biggest recession in Mexico since the 1930s.

