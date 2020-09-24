US Markets

Mexican central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%

Mexico City newsroom Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut the key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, citing an environment of uncertainty and downside risks despite the economy beginning to recover.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

