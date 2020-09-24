Mexican central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut the key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, citing an environment of uncertainty and downside risks despite the economy beginning to recover.

